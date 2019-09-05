Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hurricane Energy from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hurricane Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hurricane Energy in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a market cap of $870.53 million and a PE ratio of -14.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.59. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

In other news, insider Roy Kelly sold 110,000,000 shares of Hurricane Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £51,700,000 ($67,555,207.11).

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.