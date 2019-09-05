Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $312,524.22 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 215.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,486,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3,634.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 348,245 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,143.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 206,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 458.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 148,139 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 40.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

