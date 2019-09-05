IceChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $4,844.00 and $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IceChain has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One IceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00037426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.61 or 0.04427437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IceChain

ICHX is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,361,754 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain.

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

