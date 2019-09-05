iEthereum (IETH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,677.00

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One iEthereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. iEthereum has a market cap of $676,480.00 and $1,677.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00214592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.01234814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000389 BTC.

iEthereum Token Profile

iEthereum launched on October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum.

Buying and Selling iEthereum

iEthereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.