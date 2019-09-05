Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $108,024.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001956 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00146989 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,542.80 or 0.99702782 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003801 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000498 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000412 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

