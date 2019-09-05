Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $341,453.60 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $341,453.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.78. 1,718,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,881. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

