iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) CEO Tim Peterman Buys 166,667 Shares of Stock

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) CEO Tim Peterman acquired 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $125,000.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 328,667 shares in the company, valued at $246,500.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IMBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 23,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,941. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.