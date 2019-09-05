Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 155,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.60. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 95.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $2,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 57.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 20.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

