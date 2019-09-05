Ink (INK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,955.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Ink has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $3,955.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, EXX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00218798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.01232310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00084265 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Coinnest, ZB.COM, CoinBene, EXX, Exrates, Gate.io, Coinrail, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

