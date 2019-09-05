Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.65

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.17 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.