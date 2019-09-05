Insider Buying: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $617,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 6,747 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $83,932.68.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 3,200 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $40,448.00.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 102,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,824. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.30). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Research analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 180,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 123.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 35.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 268,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

