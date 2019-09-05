Insider Buying: Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) Insider Purchases 2,880 Shares of Stock

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) insider Terrence(Terry) O’Brien acquired 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,520.00 ($8,170.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18. Bega Cheese Ltd has a 52 week low of A$3.79 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of A$8.03 ($5.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.74.

About Bega Cheese

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

