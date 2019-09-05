Insider Buying: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TCPC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. 209,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 137,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 201,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.