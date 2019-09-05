Insider Buying: Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Director Frank M. Jaehnert purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,479 shares in the company, valued at $309,402.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BGG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,988. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.82). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 107.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at $423,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Briggs & Stratton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.