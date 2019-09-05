Insider Buying: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) EVP Acquires 2,512 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) EVP Catherine Zhou acquired 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.18. 745,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,177,000 after acquiring an additional 96,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 957.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.