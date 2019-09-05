Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Purchases 14,290 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone acquired 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher R. Sansone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Christopher R. Sansone bought 27,792 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $137,014.56.

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher R. Sansone acquired 16,300 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $80,848.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,433. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.21.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,092 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $3,374,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in InfuSystem by 23.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 494,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in InfuSystem by 5.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 225,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

