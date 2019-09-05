Insider Buying: Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,671. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. 238,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Kemper’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 190.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 227.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 330,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 170.0% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 38.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 260,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,973,000 after buying an additional 71,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

