Insider Selling: Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Sells 4,355 Shares of Stock

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $249,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $434,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,093. The company has a market capitalization of $774.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 16.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 78,812 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

