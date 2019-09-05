Insider Selling: Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells 3,737 Shares of Stock

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATOM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 15,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,166. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.85. Atomera Inc has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atomera Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,659,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $7,204,000. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Atomera by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atomera by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATOM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

