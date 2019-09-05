Insider Selling: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,184. The company has a market capitalization of $393.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,621 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 1,390,682 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 1,225,038 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 999,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 841,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 793,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

