Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) EVP Sells 2,768 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BFAM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.82. 258,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $167.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 746,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 240,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

