Insider Selling: Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 105,422 Shares of Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 961,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,893,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after purchasing an additional 794,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,845,000 after buying an additional 256,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,714,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

