Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Stanwood Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $156,450.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $173,250.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $183,925.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $178,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $194,075.00.

Shares of EXPI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 115,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.75 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 946,993 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC grew its position in eXp World by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,109 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

