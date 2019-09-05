Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FORM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 113,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in FormFactor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

