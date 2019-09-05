Insider Selling: Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,437.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,224. The company has a market capitalization of $384.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.15. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

