Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Sells 123,769 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $140.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,667,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,696,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,038.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

