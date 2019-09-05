Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director James Ozanne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NMIH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,176. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NMI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NMI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NMI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NMI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.