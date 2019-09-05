Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,292.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 662 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $10,406.64.

On Monday, August 5th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $67,718.16.

On Monday, July 22nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $114,519.96.

On Monday, July 8th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $119,874.24.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 29,579 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $911,328.99.

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PS shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $854,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Pluralsight by 10.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pluralsight by 106.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 386,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 199,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pluralsight by 52.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $319,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

