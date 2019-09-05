Insider Selling: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Sells 1,748 Shares of Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Gary B. Coursey sold 1,748 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $24,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APTS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 408,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTS shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

