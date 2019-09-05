Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CFO Sells 28,510 Shares of Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 28,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $934,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Allen Shim sold 31,795 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $974,516.75.

On Monday, July 1st, Allen Shim sold 3,728 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $141,962.24.

On Thursday, June 20th, Allen Shim sold 502,925 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $19,407,875.75.

Shares of Slack stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 9,411,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,303. Slack has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

