Inspired Energy PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.22 (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON INSE traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 15.67 ($0.20). 120,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,255. Inspired Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.25 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 million and a P/E ratio of 31.34.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Monday.

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

