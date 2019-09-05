Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.10

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.10 and last traded at C$25.02, with a volume of 451450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 101.31%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

