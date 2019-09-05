Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $1,101,065.10 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

INTU traded up $6.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.31. 958,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,708. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

