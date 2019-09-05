INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Declares $0.05 — Dividend

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE:IHIT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 40,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

