IONChain (IONC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $405,195.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00206708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.56 or 0.01255874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00085607 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

