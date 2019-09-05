iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Announces $0.25 — Dividend

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH remained flat at $$91.81 during trading on Thursday. 2,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $97.26.

