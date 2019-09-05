Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 61.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 668,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRA Associates USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $448.20 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.