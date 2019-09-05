J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Lessened by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 267.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,688.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $151,128.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,859.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,381. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. ValuEngine raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

JBHT stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,141. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

