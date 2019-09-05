J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JILL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.68 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.57.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,330. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.97. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda Heasley bought 60,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $99,404.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,823.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook acquired 170,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $290,159.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 927,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,939. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in J.Jill by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,745 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 51.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in J.Jill by 73.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Read More: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.