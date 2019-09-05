James F. Dempsey Sells 279,414 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viewray stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 105,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,013. The firm has a market cap of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Viewray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on Viewray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 554,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

