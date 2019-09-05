James R. Miller Sells 1,656 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider James R. Miller sold 1,656 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $184,097.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,865 shares in the company, valued at $985,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.68. 36,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,632. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.93. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.31.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

