Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 129,967 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.96% of Carolina Financial worth $46,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 94,043 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 596.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

CARO stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,643. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $755.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

