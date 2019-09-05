Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 114.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of National Presto Industries worth $43,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NPK traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.35. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,272. National Presto Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

