Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,532 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.69% of Acadia Healthcare worth $52,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,591,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,869,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,754 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after acquiring an additional 782,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,081 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,142,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 7,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,175. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

