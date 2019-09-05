JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Up 3%

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.88, 24,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 92,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBSAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JBS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JBS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of JBS S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 0.69.

JBS S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

