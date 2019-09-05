Jennison Associates LLC Sells 105,496 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,496 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $34,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Church & Dwight by 14.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $321,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,519.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,958 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,108. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

