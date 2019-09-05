JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JetBlue is gaining from high passenger revenues, courtesy of solid travel demand. In the first half of 2019, passenger revenues increased 8% owing to robust demand for air travel. Average air fares, which increased 6% in the first six months of the year, also boosted passenger revenues. We expect passenger revenues to be strong in the remainder of 2019 due to upbeat demand. Low fuel costs are an added positive, which resulted in an 8.8% decline in unit costs during the first half of the year. We are also impressed with the company’s efforts to modernize its fleet. Backed by these tailwinds, JetBlue has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, woes related to capacity overexpansion are concerning and have resulted in declining load factor so far this year. Moreover, high labor costs are limiting bottom-line growth.”

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBLU. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.98 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $48,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $271,920 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.