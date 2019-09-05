John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Sells $426,135.60 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Mathias A. Valentine sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $426,135.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBSS stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.51. 10,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,992. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,625,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBSS. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

