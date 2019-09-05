John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BTO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 31,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,360. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

BTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

