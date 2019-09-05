John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

HPF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,268. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

